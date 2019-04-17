Menu
Only 266 residents have taken advantage of the free PFAS blood testing since the Svensson Heights drinking water was found contaminated.
Fewer than one in 10 took PFAS blood test

Emma Reid
by
17th Apr 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM
ONLY 266 residents took the opportunity to have their blood checked for free it's been revealed, 12 months after the discovery that Svensson Heights was contaminated with PFAS.

At the time Queensland Health offered a free, voluntary blood test for levels per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

Only 266 of 3203 Svensson Heights residents took the opportunity, a Wide Bay Public Health Unit spokesman said.

"None of these results have showed any significant levels of PFAS, which is reassuring for people, many of whom have lived in the Svensson Heights area for several years," he said.

"There have been no new requests since August 2018."

The spokesman said that since the PFAS event, Bundy's reticulated water supply continued to be regularly tested for PFAS and results consistently showed levels within Australian guidelines.

"The last routine PFAS sample was collected on April 2 this year," he said.

In October, PFAS was also found in waterways around Bundy, and seafood samples from Ship Creek returned levels of PFAS that exceeded guidelines.

