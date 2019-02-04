Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump’s wall

THE company that produced the adult card game Cards Against Humanity has announced that they have bought a plot of vacant land along the US-Mexico border in an attempt to stop President Trump of building his proposed wall.

The company revealed the reason behind their new purchase on their website, starting the announcement off by calling President Trump a "preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans".

Valley

"He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing," the company wrote.

"So we've purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specialising in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built."