‘Fierce addict’ walks into court with 9.4 grams of meth

A woman who walked into a court with more than 9 grams of meth in her possession has been assured by a magistrate she would not be getting bail unless she could secure placement at a live-in rehabilitation centre.

A tearful Julie-Anne Remmert, 35, appearing via video link from jail at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Thursday had her bail denied for a second time and her case adjourned to October 29.

The court heard Logan Central woman Remmert had appeared at the court on August 18 carrying 9.41 grams of the drug ice - worth an estimated $2,700 on the street - and was promptly arrested.

Having spent some five weeks in custody Remmert told the court she was desperate to get out since she had dried out.

Julie-Anne Remmert, 35, of Logan Central has her bail denied at Cleveland Magistrates Court. Picture: Supplied

The court heard the defendant had called four rehabilitation centres but had failed in securing a placement which did little to assure Magistrate Deborah Vasta.

"You walked into a court with 9.4 grams of ice," Magistrate Vasta said.

"How crazy is that?

"You have a raging drug addiction as is evidenced by you bringing over 9 grams of it to court.

"I don't accept that you can't get into rehab."

The court heard Remmert had "caused grief" to the community by allegedly committing numerous drug offences while on probation and multiple bails and "had been given every opportunity" to reform by the courts.

Defence solicitor James Torcetti said his client was a first-time prisoner and had a particularly tough time of it under COVID-19 restrictions which involved 14 days of isolation.

Mr Torcetti said it was challenging securing phone calls with prisoners at the moment and confirmed that Remmert had attempted to contact rehabilitation centres.

However, Magistrate Vasta held fast that other prisoners were able to secure placement and stressed that Remmert's allegedly prolific offending while on probation and "fierce drug addiction" was such that the court could not risk her release.

Originally published as 'Fierce addict' walks into court with 9.4 grams of meth