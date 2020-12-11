Menu
A woman left critical in a car crash in South Australia’s southeast has succumbed to her injuries almost one week later.
News

Fiery crash claims second life

by Emily Cosenza
11th Dec 2020 9:46 AM

A woman who was left a critical condition following a crash in South Australia's southeast has died.

The 45-year-old was flown on December 3 to the Royal Adelaide Hospital - where she succumbed to her injures on Wednesday - after the car she was driving left the road, rolled and burst into flames.

The Holden Jackaroo 4WD was travelling south on the Riddoch Highway, about 5km south of Willalooka, at about 10.30pm when the incident occurred.

Her passenger died at the scene.

Her death brings the state's road toll to 91 compared with 102 at the same time last year.

Originally published as Fiery crash claims second life

road toll

