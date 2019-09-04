Fiery display heats up annual event

FULL OF FUN: Ian Dinte will add some colour to Saturday's RiverFest event with his replica of the vessel commanded by Christopher Columbus.

FULL OF FUN: Ian Dinte will add some colour to Saturday's RiverFest event with his replica of the vessel commanded by Christopher Columbus. Alistair Brightman

THE River Heads and Booral Rural fire Brigades add some heat to this Saturday's RiverFest with some fiery demonstrations.

"They will actually be setting fire to a makeshift household room and showing everyone how they put it out and how they handle things. There will be two sessions of that... it should be very interesting," said River Heads Progress Association president Billie Rustin.

River Heads is well-known to Fraser Coast residents and visitors as the gateway to Fraser Island.

But for the people who live there, it's so much more, Ms Rustin said.

She said locals describe it as "an old-fashioned community" where neighbours don't hesitate to lend a hand.

Add to that the picturesque waterways, the ecology and the talents of residents, Ms Rustin said there was no better reason to celebrate.

The eighth annual RiverFest will be staged by about 50 volunteers in and around the community centre this Saturday with a crowd of thousands expected to attend.

"The event hopes to draw attention to the beauty of the area, the waterways and of course the talents of the people that live here," Ms Rustin said.

"I love the views of course but it's a very special community... we don't live in anyone else's pockets but it's knowing that, if anything went wrong, at a drop of a hat, there would be people there to help you.

"We also have a wonderful tourist population with people going to the barge and they add a lot of colour to the region."

Outside of the hall there will be about 40 market stalls, music by the RSL Pipe Band and costumed critters roaming the area including Rex the Dinosaur, Poppins the Cat and Harvey the Whale.

Green thumbs can browse the plant stalls or go for a tour-guided walk along the River Heads walking track with Dr Mike Walker.

Inside the hall will be displays by local artisans including wood turning, felting, card making, jewellery making and spinning and weaving.

A buccaneers' dinner dance will also be held in the evening, with raffles and live music with Back Road. Tickets are $25 for a two-course meal.

RiverFest will run from 8am-2pm. The dinner dance kicks off at 5.30pm. Booking to Ms Rustin on 0499 992 442.

The event is sponsored by the Hervey Bay RSL.