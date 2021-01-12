‘FIFO workers’: Things you didn’t know about bats

John Parsons from the Fraser Coast Micro Bats Group with the nesting boxes they supply for Micro Bats. Picture: Brendan Bufi/FILE

It’s that time of year again when megabats, also known as flying foxes, make themselves known as they migrate in colonies to better food sources.

Residents in Tinana and surrounds were treated to an eerie sight on Sunday evening as thousands of the creatures flew over their houses.

Fraser Coast’s resident “bat man” John Parsons said it’s not an uncommon occurrence, with this time of year being the start of mating season.

According to Mr Parsons, bats came to be in Europe in the Eocene period between 35 to 58 million years ago.

The ones seen along the Queensland eastern seaboard are known most as the fruit bat or the flying fox.

Mr Parsons said there are about 70 species of bats in Australia with about 17 to 20 species and three genus on the Fraser Coast: The black flying fox, the grey-headed flying fox and the little red flying fox.

They are keystone pollinators of the Australian bush and play an important role in seed dispersal, spreading up to 60,000 seed each along a 50km stretch each night.

Urban encroachment, deforestation and drought have led the grey-headed flying fox to seek different homes like bushland in urban areas to roost.

Mr Parsons said Fraser Coast used to host some of the largest bat colonies in Queensland.

“Up until about five years ago, we used to see one or two million bats each year, but this year we were lucky to have 20,000,” he said.

FLYING FOX FUN FACTS:

Bats are the only mammals that can fly

Flying foxes have varying life spans dependant on location within Australia. When being cared for in captivity, they can survive up to 20 years.

Nowadays it is very common to see colonies of flying foxes roosting in cities where people live and work

Flying foxes are vegetarian and mainly eat nectar and fruit

They are vital to the continued survival of many rainforest trees, and therefore the planet’s oxygen levels

The flying fox can fly at a speed of up to 40km/h and 50kms each night

They have good vision and sense of smell. Flying foxes don’t use echolocation like microbats do.

