FIRE AFTERMATH: Devastated forest outside of Tinnanbar, after an 80ha blaze tore through the Tuan Forest on Thursday.
Bushfire updates as Tinnanbar fire enters fifth day

Jessica Lamb
3rd Dec 2018 9:00 AM

FIRE crews are into their fifth day battling Tinnanbar's bushfire as they continue to monitor the scene.  

The fire continued to burn across the weekend on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Rd.  

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed the fire was now contained and posing no threat to property.   

About 1.30pm on Sunday part of the fire breached containment lines near Hedleys Landing Rd and was travelling south towards Hedleys Camp.  

Smoke is still affecting the surrounding area and residents are advised to close windows and doors.  

Further south at Cooloola National Park a bushfire broke containment lines last night, triggering a warning from the Queensland Fire and Rescue for campers or national park users to keep an eye on the situation.  

Up to 20 fire crews were battling the blaze at various times that continues to burn in the vicinity of Kings Bore Rd, the Western Break and Teewah Beach.  

Campgrounds in the surrounding areas are closed until declared safe.  

Firefighters are continuing to monitor a vegetation fire near Toogoom Cane Rd and Torbanlea Pialba Rd in Takura.  

There is no threat to property at this time but smoke may affect Takura and surrounds.  

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

    Local Partners