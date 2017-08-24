FIGHT AGAINST CANCER: This 'ugly' bartender needs your help

Kondari Hotel bartender Jessica Adams is raising money for the fight against leukemia. She is an entrant in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

KNOWING people who have died from cancer-related illnesses encouraged Jessica Adams to jump at the opportunity to raise money for the fight against leukemia.

The Kondari Hotel employee is an entrant in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition. And yes, Ms Adams is definitely not ugly. In this case UGLY stands for Understanding Generous Likeable You.

"I recently helped raise money for breast cancer, and this is another way I can help out," Ms Adams said. "I want to raise as much as I can."

Three weeks in, she has helped the venue raise more than $500.

On Sunday, the hotel will be raising more money through a raffle of a glove that belonged to Floyd Mayweather.

Ms Adams hopes to organise a car wash soon too.

She is one of a number of bartenders around the region participating in the UGLY competition.