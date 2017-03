It's believed the ambulance service was called to the Golf Club.

POLICE were called to the Hervey Bay Golf Club after a fight broke out.

About 6.35pm on Friday, it's believed patrons were causing a disturbance near the bar.

Police said a 40-year-old Maryborough man was approached and punched in the nose during the fight while staff tried to remove those responsible.

It's believed the ambulance service was called to the Golf Club.

The injuries are unknown. Police are investigating.

