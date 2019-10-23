Fight continues to solve Coast school’s parking woes

FRUSTRATING: Russell King says work needs to be carried out urgently to create more parking at Yarillee State School.

FRUSTRATING: Russell King says work needs to be carried out urgently to create more parking at Yarillee State School.

FINDING a parking space has been frustrating Yarrilee State School parents for years.

Now, a new plan could solve some of the school's ongoing parking woes.

Last week, staff from the school, Fraser Coast Regional Council, Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads met to work out a solution.

During the meeting, it was decided the council would extend the existing hall carpark to the boundary line and create a dedicated exit point onto Scrub Hill Rd to improve traffic flow.

Staff parking inside the school will be increased to create more spaces for the public in the hall carpark.

Temporary parking will also be provided on the raised island in the bus zone by removing the barrier curve.

The work will be carried out during the Christmas holidays when the school is not in use.

The council also agreed to create a map showing available parking areas close to the school.

A formal meeting has been sought with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to explore the option of a new carpark adjacent to the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd.

It was determined during the meeting it would not be feasible to move the bus zone away from the school, given the number of students who caught buses.

Purchasing land near the school currently approved for residential development was found to be not financially viable.

The school has grown considerably since it first open, with 840 attending this year - four times the number when it first opened.

Speaking with parents at the school last month, the Chronicle found they were frustrated by the long waiting times, lack of spaces and safety concerns they held because of the lack of parking.

Kristy Duffy said she was forced to arrive early to try to park, then often had to wait extended periods to exit.

Fellow parent Russell King said work needed to be carried out urgently.

"My kids have been coming here for three years and it doesn't seem to be getting any better," he said.

"As more people move here, more kids are coming to the school and it's just getting worse and worse."

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the project was being co-funded by the department and the council.

"During the upcoming Christmas holidays, the existing carpark at Yarillee State School will be extended to deliver 10 additional car parks and a new exit for the car park for the school," he said.

"The council and the department are continuing to work collaboratively with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to consider future car parking options for the school."