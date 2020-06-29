Fight for highway upgrades after fatal crashes

Federal MP and Former Policeman Llew O'Brien who suffers from PTSD from years of being a First Responder to road crash fatalities along notorious stretches of the Old Bruce Highway. Photo Lachie Millard

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien has vowed to continue fighting for Bruce Highway upgrades after two crashes on the Fraser Coast left three people dead earlier this month.

"These awful crashes and others like them highlight the critical importance of continued investment in roads, to make the highway as safe as possible," he said.

"Every time I go to Canberra, I am fighting to fix the deadly Bruce Highway.

"Like many in the community, I would like to see the Highway expanded to four lanes between Curra and Maryborough sometime in the future.

"However, I understand that given the massive scale of such roadworks, it is likely that consideration for such a project would only come after Section D of the Cooroy to Curra is completed."

Maryborough's Chloe McArthur, 17, and her boyfriend Connor Andersen, 21, were killed in a collision with a truck at Torbanlea on June 12.

Then on June 16, Bev Nimmo, 75, was killed when her red Toyota Corolla collided with a white motorhome on the Bruce Highway at Tinana on June 16.

Mr O'Brien has long been vocal about his desire for a four-lane highway with a partition between lanes to prevent head-on crashes.

The former police officer said he knew fatal crashes took a toll on emergency responders.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones and friends of the three people who have tragically lost their lives on the Bruce Highway near Maryborough recently," he said.

"There is nothing more devastating for a community to experience than to see precious lives cut short because of a senseless accident, and it is particularly heartbreaking when those lives were just starting out.

"I know it also leaves a mark on first responders to see lives lost or permanently changed through injury as a result of road trauma."

Each of the fatalities will be investigated, and the Queensland Government Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Police will also examine the sites to determine the factors that led to the two crashes.