Fight Night at PCYC raises funds for club re-development

BOXING: Fraser Coast fighters matched it with boxers from all over southeast Queensland, all in the name of raising funds for the PCYC.

The annual Hervey Bay PCYC Fight Night proved a knock-out on Saturday - a result senior branch support officer, Tammy Sloan, put down to the support of the community and club volunteers.

"The whole day and night exceeded our expectations," Sloan said.

"We had over 500 patrons through our door with great boxing throughout the night."

Fighters from the Gold Coast, Beaudesert, Dalby and Murgon descended on the Bay to go toe-to-toe with local competitors.

Sloan said the annual event would remain a fixture on the club's calendar.

"It is well supported and creates much needed funds for our centre," she said.

"The money raised will go towards club re-development."

Bouts started from mid-afternoon on Saturday and continued into the evening.

Sloan was pleased that most local fighters were successful on the night.

The highlight of the evening was the main event featuring local fighter Zac Lovekin against Riley Coleman.

"It was a fantastic fight and showed why it was the main event," Sloan said.