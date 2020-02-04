Fight to bring Afghan interpreter to Australia continues

Afghan interpreter Hassan during his time working with the Australian army.

Afghan interpreter Hassan during his time working with the Australian army.

THE fight to bring to Australia an interpreter who saved the life of a Maryborough soldier will continue in Federal Court next week.

Decorated former army captain Jason Scanes has been pushing for seven years to bring Hassan to Australia.

Hassan served as an interpreter with Australian military forces in Afghanistan.

He was deemed eligible, by the Minister of Defence, to apply for a protection visa under the Locally Engaged Employee program.

His visa application was refused by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

In an earlier Federal Court decision, handed down in August last year, the man’s challenge to Minister Dutton’s decision was dismissed.

An appeal against that decision will now be heard by a full court of three judges in Sydney on February 11.

Since returning from Afghanistan, Mr Scanes has fought to bring Hassan and his family to the safety of Australia.

“Australia needs to draw on the support of local nationals in the conduct of defence operations in areas of conflict,” Mr Scanes told the Chronicle.

“This remains vitally important to the success of those missions and the safety of our defence personnel.

“Many of these interpreters wore the Australian Army combat uniform, supported Australian troops in their mission and in doing so, have placed themselves and their families at great risk.”

Mr Scanes said Australia had a moral obligation to assist.

“These interpreters are our mates, they are people, not a piece of equipment you discard when you’re finished.

“Current and future military operations could be compromised along with Defence’s ability to attract mission-essential assistance if Australia developed a reputation for abandoning these interpreters.

“The significance of these interpreters’ contribution to the safety of Australian troops and success of military operations is very much understated and not well understood.

“Veterans, who have relied on interpreters in areas such as East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan, know the importance of the capability these interpreters provide.”