FIGHTING BACK: Seven years since M’boro’s CBD flooded

Maryborough floods – work begins on cleaning up the Granville Bridge and reopening it to traffic. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

SEVEN years ago this week, much of Maryborough’s CBD was under water after heavy rain hit the region.

Since then, millions of dollars have been spent to try to ensure it won’t happen again.

In 2017, Maryborough’s flood mitigation project was completed after $6.03 million in funding was contributed by the Queensland Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham, who came to the city to inspect the completed works, said the Maryborough CBD flood mitigation project was vital for the economic and social wellbeing of the city.

“Maryborough has suffered flood damage many times throughout the years, including consecutive events in 2011, 2012 and 2013 that clocked up a combined damages bill of nearly $43 million, with the most recent event affecting 64 businesses in the CBD,” Dr Lynham said.

“Construction of temporary levee walls and a portable pump station, associated drainage works and raising sections of Adelaide St will ­alleviate not only the economic impact of these events but also the stress and disruptions suffered by business ­operators.”

The Maryborough CBD flood resilience project reduced the impact of flood events up to a river gauge level of 11.4m.

In addition to the flood mitigation project, two additional cameras have been ­installed near the Mary River slipway in lower Kent St and will send live footage of ­rising flood waters to the ­Fraser Coast Regional Council website.

Another camera installed near the Lamington Bridge allows residents to view the river online and safely prepare for possible floods.

The camera, valued at about $22,000, was the fourth installed in the region with funds from the Disaster Management Levy.

Earlier this year, a new rain gauge was installed at the Portside flood gauge location in Maryborough, significantly enhancing the total early warning and prediction network.