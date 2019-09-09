Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police
Queensland Police File
News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Serious assault in Bay investigated

Carlie Walker
by
9th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a serious assault that left a Torquay man fighting for life.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said no charges had yet been laid after the incident, which left the man in a critical condition.

Police were called to Urangan St, Torquay, on September 4 about 2pm after receiving reports the man was unconscious after being struck to the head and falling to the ground.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

Anyone who has CCTV footage or may have seen the incident is asked to contact police on 131 444.

More Stories

assault critical condition fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SPOTTED: New crocodile sighting in Mary River

    premium_icon SPOTTED: New crocodile sighting in Mary River

    News The area is being monitored for further sightings and reports

    REVEALED: Huge price tag for major Coast housing development

    premium_icon REVEALED: Huge price tag for major Coast housing development

    Property Interstate investor snaps up residential site

    'She's always smiling': Teen speedway star on mend

    premium_icon 'She's always smiling': Teen speedway star on mend

    News Ashleigh is on the mend in Brisbane after brain surgery

    Mayor's amendment to ban common weed killer shot down

    premium_icon Mayor's amendment to ban common weed killer shot down

    Environment The war on the use of the common weed killer continues