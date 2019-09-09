FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Serious assault in Bay investigated

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a serious assault that left a Torquay man fighting for life.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said no charges had yet been laid after the incident, which left the man in a critical condition.

Police were called to Urangan St, Torquay, on September 4 about 2pm after receiving reports the man was unconscious after being struck to the head and falling to the ground.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

Anyone who has CCTV footage or may have seen the incident is asked to contact police on 131 444.