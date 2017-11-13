Fighting for parent support

Candidate Adrian Tantari said there were many challenges when it came to raising a family.

Candidate Adrian Tantari said there were many challenges when it came to raising a family. Alistair Brightman

A PROGRAM which benefits families doing it tough could soon be "out of reach" for Fraser Coast parents if LNP is elected into government, according to Labor.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Palaszczuk Government this year invested $5.35 million to provide the program free-of-charge to Queensland families for another three years.

"This program provides direct, practical support for families doing it tough, but Tim Nicholls' plans for savage cuts to community programs puts that at risk," he said.

"When Tim Nicholls was Treasurer, he refused to fund Triple P and last year he again confirmed he would cut a swathe through all vital services."

When it was elected in 2015, the Palaszczuk Government moved quickly to fund Triple P with an initial three year commitment.

The Labor government moved to lock-in free access to the program for Queensland families until 2020.

Labor Candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said most parents wanted what's best for their children but there were many challenges when it came to raising a family.

He said Triple P had "strategies to help".

"Triple P is designed to give Queensland families with children aged up to 16 free access to the support they need," he said.

"Studies have shown Triple P reduces behaviour and emotional problems in children and improves parents' well-being and parenting skills.

"Parents who use it report feeling less stressed."