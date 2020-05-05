Fighting four: Ready to take on the World

MUAY THAI: Rippers Muay Thai gym at Hervey Bay is hoping the restrictions on international travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic are relaxed in the near future after four of their fighters gained selection in the national team.

The Fraser Coast will be well represented in the team of 35 fighters with Peter De Groot selected in the senior world championships to be held in Abu Dhabi in July.

The future of the tournament is in extreme doubt due to the coronavirus.

Young fighters Graeme Clarke and Paiten and Reed Rainbow were also selected and are scheduled to fight in the junior World Championships in Thailand in September.

The four fighters learnt of their selection last month and have continued to train in preparation of the tournaments.

Gym owner Courtney Rainbow is proud of the four fighters and their selection.

"It is a pretty big achievement and the pinnacle of what we train for," she said.

Over the past few years the gym has sent at least one fighter to the world championships but this year has eclipsed previous selections.

"It will be Peiten's third year and the first year for the boys," Courtney said.

The fighters are continuing to train at home as the events are yet to be cancelled.

They have been sent programs by the gym to ensure they maintain some fitness and skills until they are allowed to return to the gym.

"There is never any trouble with training with these four fighters, " Courtney said.