Fighting pets turn on woman in Bay

A Urangan woman is taken to hospital by paramedics after a dog incident at her home.
Inge Hansen
by

THE sound of a woman screaming in her backyard alerted neighbours to a dog attack at Urangan.

Looking into the Urangan backyard, neighbours saw two dogs appearing to attack a woman as she lay on the ground.

Concerned for their own safety, the neighbours held back from entering the dwelling.

Instead, they called emergency services who arrived shortly after.

Upon arrival, the dogs were understood to be sitting by the woman.

Hervey Bay police told the Chronicle the two dogs started fighting in the backyard of the Urangan property.

The owner attempted to break up the fight and was subsequently injured about 2pm Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman sustained injuries on her foot and hand.

She was taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition after the incident.

Other persons at the address were visibly distressed on scene.

Fraser Coast Council attended the scene but according to police on scene, the dogs were not surrendered as they belonged to the owner of the private property.

The breed of the dogs is unknown.

Topics:  fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast urangan

Fraser Coast Chronicle
