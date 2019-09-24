Fighting to preserve a lost art for another generation

BEAUTIFUL CRAFT: Embroider Adina Sullivan showing her daughter 'Annie' wanted to keep a dying art of quilters, sewing and patchwork alive with free workshops at the Community Centre in Halcro Street.

IN an age of technology where computer programs and Apps can craft almost anything, Adina Sullivan is sad to see embroidery slowly becoming a lost art.

But the retiree is not giving up easily.

With 30 years of experience in sewing, embroidery, patchwork and quilting literally up her sleeve, Mrs Sullivan is calling on others with the same skills and passion to keep the skill alive by starting a local embroidery group.

She said it doesn't matter if you are a beginner or experienced, everyone is welcome.

"I first started in Mt Isa 1990 and I just love the geometry and precision required and done about 100 different embroidery since the,” Mrs Sullivan said.

"I want to know pass on what I have learnt because I had a lot of people help me when I was learning.”

Mrs Sullivan has won several prizes during her time doing various craft work.

She won first prize in 1996 for a quilt called 'Follow the Bouncing Ball' in the Professional/Innovative Section of the Queensland Quilters Annual Show.

In 1998 Mrs Sullivan won the 'Spellbound and Mystified' as part of the American Quilters Society in Kentucy and won the Wall Quilt Machine Workmanship Award.

The meetings will be held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre in Halcro Street, Pialba and the first get together is on October 15 from 9am to 11.30am and October 17 from 7pm to 9.30pm.

They are free and the only charge is for tea, coffee and biscuits (all optional).

Anyone interested in joining or helping can contact Adina on 0411 801 480 or Facebook - Hervey Bay Textiles at Halcro Street.