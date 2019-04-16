Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Malavine Pulini (right) and Isikeli Feleatoua Pulini (left) as they arrived at Brisbane District Court this morning. PIcture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Malavine Pulini (right) and Isikeli Feleatoua Pulini (left) as they arrived at Brisbane District Court this morning. PIcture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Crime

‘Felt like a slave’: Couple jailed over forced labour

by Nicholas McElroy
16th Apr 2019 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE couple who took away a Fijian woman's freedom and "compromised her human rights" have been sent to prison for at least two years.

Isikeli Feleatoua Pulini, 60, and Malavine Pulini, 48, were sentenced to five and six years prison respectively in the Brisbane District Court today with a non-parole period of two years.

A jury found the pair guilty to forced labour offences after they pleaded guilty to harbouring and illegal non-citizen.

Mrs Pulini was convicted of an additional human trafficking offence.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had her passport taken from her and she was forced to work for the couple from 2008 to 2016 for about $250 per fortnight.

The court heard in a victim impact statement from the woman that she felt "helpless" and "treated like a slave" as she toiled on call and around the clock for the couple for eight years.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    SHOW AND SHINE: Classic cars, hot rods ready for Nationals

    premium_icon SHOW AND SHINE: Classic cars, hot rods ready for Nationals

    News Wide Bay's "strong car culture” was the deciding factor for the Australian Street Rod Federation to host their national event in the Heritage City

    • 16th Apr 2019 5:45 PM
    Euthanasia: Children should not be excluded

    premium_icon Euthanasia: Children should not be excluded

    Politics A parliamentary enquiry is currently running

    COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    premium_icon COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    News He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where he received treatment.

    REVEALED: Retail giant coming to Pialba shopping centre

    premium_icon REVEALED: Retail giant coming to Pialba shopping centre

    Business The brand has signed a five-year lease.