'No reason for M'boro fuel to be cheaper than Hervey Bay'

FUEL prices in Maryborough are amongst the cheapest in Queensland alongside Bundaberg according to RACQ.

The average cost for unleaded petrol in Maryborough is $1.24 a litre while prices in Hervey Bay sit at a more expensive average of $1.28.

RACQ's Renee Smith said if you're wondering where the hot spot is in Maryborough then head to the Puma station in Tinana on the Bruce Highway with recent prices between 117.7 cents a litre and 122.6 cents.

Ms Smith said there was "no good reason" for fuel being cheaper in Maryborough than in Hervey Bay.

"It's likely a case of the competition being stronger in Maryborough than Hervey Bay," she said.

"Competition isn't about the number of service stations in a town or city but how they're behaving in terms of how low their prices are."

Our neighbours in Bundaberg have the cheapest fuel across the state with the average price for unleaded $1.21 per litre on Thursday.

Bundaberg was also the cheapest in the state for E10 with prices as low as 105.9 cents a litre.

Ms Smith said it was important to remember to keep an eye out for cheap fuel.

"Not all stations in one town sell fuel for the same price," she said.

"The fair price in Hervey Bay is 125.8 cents a litre while Maryborough's is 124.1 cents so if motorists keep those figures in mind while they're driving around they should be able to pick where they can fill up.

"We should also support the cheaper fuel stations because if we're filling up just anywhere then there's no incentive for the more expensive places to reduce their prices."