Drivers are being urged to fill up before prices rise.
Drivers are being urged to fill up before prices rise.
News

FILL UP NOW: Petrol prices tipped to rise

Carlie Walker
7th May 2020 7:00 PM
DRIVERS are being urged to fill up their tanks, with fuel prices likely to go up in coming weeks.

Prices remain low on the Fraser Coast, with petrol selling for 93.7 cents per litre in Maryborough and 108.9 cents per litre in Hervey Bay.

But RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said there were signs that oil prices were starting to increase as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

"If sustained, the increase will take up to six weeks to flow through to regional Queensland prices. "

It is the first time petrol can be purchased for less than a dollar a litre on the Fraser Coast in more than 15 years.

"The Chinese and the US economies have the greatest impact on the price of oil," Ms Smith said. "So, if we see a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and governments reimpose restrictions, oil prices could start to fall again."

