FILL UP QUICK: United drops fuel prices by six cents

On Tuesday it was announced United Petroleum was cutting the price of all E10 fuel across Queensland by 6 cents. Contributed

NOW IS the time to top up your fuel with United Service Stations today announcing a six cent drop in E10 fuel prices across Queensland including their five sites across the Fraser Coast.

Burrum Heads, Maryborough, Tiaro, Gladstone, Gunalda and two sites in Hervey Bay are taking part in the discount which is six cents per litre cheaper than it's already discounted regular unleaded fuel price.

CEO of United Petroleum, Gary Brinkworth, said the discount started this morning but the time frame was limited with more than 50 sites to be monitored.

"At this point we are obviously doing it to encourage consumers to engage in the product and to trial it and switch (and) we know it won't happen overnight," Mr Brinkworth said.

"United is an independent company (and) we're investing significantly in Queensland and this is another demonstration to our commitment to the state and the Queensland community."

Hervey Bay is notorious for high fuel places but its neighbour Maryborough has had some of the cheapest fuel in Queensland.

RACQ spokesperson, Renee Smith, said there should be at least a four cent per litre difference between E10 and regular unleaded petrol but the average was closer to two cents per litre.

She said it was much easier for United to drop E10 prices as they had an ethanol producer in Dalby.

"But that's not to say other fuel companies can't look into ethanol production or at least discount E10 to a price that makes it worthy of motorists getting that bang for buck when they're filling up," Ms Smith said.

"Filling up the car is one of our biggest weekly costs outside of getting the groceries so we need a fair go at the pump right around Queensland."

Ms Smith said anyone with concerns as to whether or not their car can take E10 fuel can jump online, however most modern cars had the ability.