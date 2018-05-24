Film about fracking to be screened in Maryborough

PIPE Dreams - Fractured Lives, a film by South Australian farmer David Smith, will expose the alleged risks of fracking when shown in Maryborough on June 4.

Mr Smith went on a 'fact-finding' mission with a delegation of eleven Aussies when his state was under threat of fracking.

The film includes everyday people speaking on the alleged impact of shale gas fracking as well as interviews from experts.

There will be a screening at 2pm and 6.30pm at the Brolga Theatre.

