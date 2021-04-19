Film by former Chronicle journalist to screen in M’boro

Next month, Flickerfest will make its return to Maryborough, with one of the short films to be screened written and directed by a former Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist.

Celebrating its 30th year in 2021 Flickerfest remains Australia’s leading Academy-qualifying and BAFTA recognised short film festival, ensuring that we continue to present A-list short film programs recognised among the best in the world with films hand-picked from the festival’s record 2700 entries.

Flickerfest will bring its national tour to the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough on May 1, showcasing the Best of Australian Shorts program.

Former Chronicle journalist turned filmmaker Tyson Yates.

Highlights from the Best of Australian Shorts on include the fabulous ‘Roborovski’, which won the Yoram Gross Award For Best Australian Animation at Flickerfest 2021 by actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Dev Patel who step behind the camera to direct this animated short about an adorable miniature hamster seeking revenge, penned by Oscar nominated writer John Collee (Happy Feet); and Brisbane actor Anna McGahan (Anzac Girls, Underbelly) goes behind the camera as writer and co-director of the stunning Liquid Moonlight, which was produced by Danielle Redford who grew up in Nambour.

‘Smashed’, set in a Brisbane share house sees two twenty-somethings scheme a haunted plan to keep their home and their smashed avo breakfasts. This hilarious smash-hit comedy was directed by Brisbane filmmaker Tyson Yates who, prior to journeying into filmmaking, was a journalist for the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Tickets will cost $12 and the festival will start from 2pm on May 1.

