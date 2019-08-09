Film close to true danger

HISTORY RETOLD: Vietnam veterans, Marke Braithwaite, Leon Routley, Barry English, Stan Jarosinski, Ray Power, Col Payne and Joe May saw an advanced screening of Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan.

HISTORY RETOLD: Vietnam veterans, Marke Braithwaite, Leon Routley, Barry English, Stan Jarosinski, Ray Power, Col Payne and Joe May saw an advanced screening of Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan. Glen Porteous

MIESHA Baumann's father Thomas Henry (Buddy) Lea was serving in D Company, 6th Battalion on that fateful August 18 day.

The troops patrolled a rubber tree plantation in Long Tan and created another chapter to the Anzac legend.

The Battle of Long Tan was one of the most savage and decisive engagements in Australian military history and the outstanding story of heroism and bravery is now being told on the big screen.

Seeing her father depicted in Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan by actor Lasarus Ratuere gave Ms Baumann mixed emotions.

"My father died in 2014 and didn't talk too much about what happened because it upset him,” Ms Baumann said.

"After seeing the movie it made me very proud and helped to make a lot of sense of why he wouldn't talk about it because he got wounded three times in the battle.”

Ms Baumann was one of a group of people who watched a special advance screening of the film at Big Screen Hervey Bay cinemas yesterday.

The movie tells the story of 108 mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers fought overwhelming odds of a 2500 enemy force of battle-hardened Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers.

Joe May, who served with 2nd Battalion Royal Australian Regiment 1966-67, said the movie had an important message for the audience.

"I hope it gives an understanding of what the diggers went through through in Vietnam,” Mr May said.

"This movie will show another generation of what we experienced when we served overseas.”

Barry English was with 110 Signals Squadron from 1968-69 and saw this as an opportunity to help teach future generations about the Vietnam War.

"This will hopefully get younger people to ask questions and enlighten them not just of this battle but also other battles such as Coral-Balmoral and Bien Hoa,” Mr English said. "We can't forget that other services such as Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force had members serve in the Vietnam War.

"Just recently we went to a school to donate books to them about Australians in the Vietnam War.”