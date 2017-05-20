Film maker who learned craft in Bay plans acting workshop

Former Hervey Bay resident Linda Marie Curry has pursued her dreams as a filmmaker. Her film Know by Heart Winner was crowned the best one shot short film at Stage One International Film Festival 2016.

LINDA Marie Curry was already in her 50s when decided to pursue her passion for film making.

She has since won multiple awards, had one of her movies screened at the Cannes Film Festival and is currently working on a new feature film.

The director's journey began in Hervey Bay, where she moved in 2000 and was involved in local performances both as actor and behind-the-scenes.

It was here that she shot her first short film Finding Lilly in 2012.

"It was filmed in Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, and I sort of learned as I went along," Ms Curry said.

"Film making is a passion I've always had but wasn't able to pursue it until later in life."

With the help of two other casting directors Ms Curry will soon hold a series of acting workshops in Hervey Bay.

She hopes she can inspire local creative minds of all ages to pursue their dreams.

"I know how isolating it can be living in a regional area for actors, and it's hard to get an understanding of how the industry works.," she said.

"There is so much talent in Hervey Bay, both that I know of personally and the undiscovered ones."

The workshops will run on June 10 and 11. Find out more at 1sttakestudioaust.com.