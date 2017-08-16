Film screening will honour Kokoda Diggers

LEST WE FORGET: The Hervey Bay RSL has been selected to take part in the world premiere screening of the documentary Kokoda: The Spirit Lives.

Where's the way to the Dunga Derby track?

Chance to be among Fraser Coast's best in business

THE Hervey Bay RSL has been selected to take part in the world premiere screening of the documentary Kokoda: The Spirit Lives.

On Wednesday, August 30, the feature film will take viewers on a journey of discovery, walking in the footsteps of those, who in 1942, against all odds, withstood Japan's previously unstoppable Pacific invasion force to preserve Australia and Papua New Guinea's freedom.

The third in Patrick Lindsay's trilogy of documentaries on the Kokoda Campaign, the film is a modern telling of the Kokoda story, its significance in the Pacific War and an exploration of the enduring spirit which sustained the Kokoda Diggers.

Doors open at 3.15pm.

Tickets are $10 and are available at RSL reception.

Proceeds will be donated to the Kokoda Track Foundation's programs in Papua New Guinea.