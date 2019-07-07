Filthy bad boy’s Wimbledon ‘bomb’

Tennis bad boy Fabio Fognini has risked being punished by Wimbledon organisers for wishing a "bomb" would explode at the All England Club after complaining about having to play on an outside court on Sunday morning (AEST).

The feisty Italian appeared unhappy at being scheduled on Court 14 as his temper got the better of him during a 6-3 7-6 6-3 third round loss to American Tennys Sandgren.

At 2-2 in the second set, a frustrated Fognini said in his native language: "It's fair to play here? Damn English, really. Damned, really.

"Wish a bomb would explode on this club.

"A bomb should explode here."

When asked about his remarks in his post-match press conference, Fognini threw his head back and smiled. He was critical of the court but his responses were far more measured than his reaction in the heat of the moment.

"Yeah, the court was not really good," he said. "That's the schedule. Schedule is like that. Nothing to say.

"Most of the time when you're on court, you're frustrated. For sure I was not happy about my performance today because I was knowing I have a lot to win in this case, because I think I had a good chance to win.

"Something happened on court … I have to say sorry. Now I have to be focused on the second half of the season.

"I say sorry. If somebody feels offended, I say sorry. No problem."

Fabio Fognini was knocked out in the third round.

Fognini is in a two-year grand slam probationary period after getting kicked out of the 2017 US Open for insulting female chair umpire Louise Engzelle by calling her a w****.

Fognini received three fines from the International Tennis Federation totalling nearly $A35,000. He was effectively kicked out the major at Flushing Meadows and also copped a provisional $134,000 fine from the Grand Slam Board.

That came on the back of a $AUD40,000 fine at Wimbledon in 2014 for using obscene language during outbursts in a match he ended up winning.

Part of the conditions of Fognini's two-year probation period after his 2017 US Open rant include his initial fine being halved if he behaves appropriately during the majors in 2018 and 2019. But having his financial penalty slashed now appears a lost cause after the 32-year-old's latest temper tantrum.

Fognini was in no mood to talk about what his latest outburst could mean for his already poor disciplinary record.

"I already said to your colleague. Next question," Fognini said as he cut a reporter off who started to ask about his two-year suspended sentence.

Fognini wasn’t in the mood for jokes after the match.

The world No. 10 snubbed another journalist when pressed about his "bomb" comments and whether he had any other gripes with Wimbledon as the English component of Fognini's press conference consisted of him largely avoiding his controversial behaviour.

After his US Open outburst, the Grand Slam Board released a statement saying: "If a further Grand Slam Major Offense is committed during the period, the full penalties will be reinstated in addition to any other penalties imposed for the subsequent Grand Slam Major Offense."

Fognini's fury at playing on Court 14 wasn't the only sour part of his day. He required a medical time-out during the third set to tend to his bloody knuckles after punching his racquet too hard.