FRASER Coast Regional Council's final meeting of the year is coming up on Wednesday.

Public participation is available between 9 and 9.30am for residents who wish to address the council.

It is a requirement to register your attendance and you can do so prior to the meeting by contacting the Agenda Unit on 1300 79 49 29.

The meeting itself will start at 10am. It will be held at the Maryborough Chambers at Kent St.