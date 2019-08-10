Final hit-out for Bay Power before the Wide Bay AFL Final

Wide Bay AFL - Brothers Bulldogs v Bay Power - Andrew Hartfield (Bulldogs) and Tom Miller (Power) leap for the ball earlier this season.

AFL: This afternoon's Wide Bay AFL round 19 action will provide the Bay Power club a final hit-out before the Wide Bay AFL Grand Final.

Bay Power travel to Bundaberg to challenge Brothers Bulldogs.

The Hervey Bay club will have a two week break after this match.

In round 20 they have a bye followed by another week's break due to the preliminary final being played between Hervey Bay Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs.

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton plans to work on a few combinations this afternoon in preparation for the grand final.

"We won't be at full strength today, with a few players carrying injuries,” he said.

"It is not worth the risk of further injury before the final.

We will work on some combinations and get ready for the match in three weeks time.”

Brothers Bulldogs will provide a tough hit-out for the Bay Power team.

The match is the last home game for the club for the season with all Brothers Bulldogs teams playing at home.

The club also will be celebrating Orange Thumb Day.

Bulldog's Jack Sickerdick said it was a foundation that his uncle Garry Lawton founded to raise funds and awareness for brain cancer research.

Sickerdick said his uncle had suffered from brain cancer himself and Orange Thumb Inc. was something he was passionate about.

He said they did an Orange Thumb Day about six years ago and thought it was time to bring it back.

"They will be out to challenge us before the final,” Walton said.

First bounce is at 3pm.

In the other senior match this afternoon the Hervey Bay Bombers host Across the Waves at Norm McLean Oval in Hervey Bay.

The Bombers will be working on positional combinations in preparation for the finals series.

ATW will be playing their last match for the season and will want to finish their disappointing season on a positive note.

First bounce is at 4pm.