Final insult as lawyer paints DV killer as victim

IN A FINAL insult to the woman he killed and the family he betrayed, Nathan Peter Norman Greenfield was yesterday portrayed as the true victim.

This was after Maryborough Supreme Court heard chilling details of the night Greenfield choked the mother of his two children.

It also followed the reading of a powerful victim impact statement penned by June's father Paul Wallis who is now raising her two children Lochlan and Jade.

Greenfield's barrister, Callan Cassidy, drew gasps from the crowd when he said that while there was no doubt June's family had suffered, "no-one has suffered more than Mr Greenfield himself".

He said his client had been living the "Australian dream" with a partner and children he loved before he "lost everything".

He also said there was "clear and compelling" warning signs his client needed help well before the killing and argued Greenfield's mental health issues had been exacerbated by "circumstances unlikely to ever repeat themselves".

The court heard about the evidence which led to the charge of murder being downgraded to manslaughter.

The Mental Health Court found Greenfield was of "sound mind" but "diminished responsibility".

A panel of "highly qualified" psychologists agreed on a diagnoses of paranoid schizophrenia.

At the time of the killing, Greenfield was also high on meth.

The court heard Greenfield was "deprived of capacity" altered by both his psychosis and the use of drugs.

This "substantially impaired his ability to control his actions".

Before her death, Greenfield was paranoid June was cheating, convinced he had seen her in sex acts on YouTube and was complaining of lingerie and condoms going missing from the home.

He also believed she was getting "knocked up by a copper".

Mr Lehane said there was no evidence June had ever done any of things Greenfield had accused her of.

