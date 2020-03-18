Final results: Search your school’s NAPLAN score

TWO elite Brisbane schools have been confirmed as Queensland's top NAPLAN schools following updated results being released through a revision to the MySchool website.

The finalised figures on the Federal Government-run MySchool website confirmed St Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Ascot was the state's best performing NAPLAN primary school and Brisbane Girls' Grammar the state's top NAPLAN high school.

MySchool has undergone an unprecedented overhaul following demands from state and territory ministers, as well as focus groups of parents who found the site difficult to navigate and full of technical language.

Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said the overhaul was designed to simplify the website so parents could better understand it.

The overhaul will include explanations of MySchool and NAPLAN's importance, and video on how to use the site.

Mr de Carvalho said the aim of the overhaul was to "reduce the number of NAPLAN displays".

The results reveal of Queensland's 10 top performing primary schools, six were state schools in suburban Brisbane.

Rainworth State School in Bardon was the state's second best performing primary school, and Ashgrove State School the state's third.

Indooroopilly State School, Sunnybank Hills State School, Eagle Junction State School and Wishart State School all featured in the top 10.

Alongside St Margaret's, three other private primary schools were in the top 10, St Aidan's Anglican Girls School, Somerville House and Anglican Church Grammar School.

Private school dominated the top 20 performing high schools, with Brisbane State High School and Mansfield State High School the only government-run school to make the top 20.

Brisbane State High School received the state's third highest results, while Mansfield was the state's 17th highest.

Brisbane State High School has again been a top performer. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Elite Brisbane private schools dominated the top performing high schools. The top 10 schools included Brisbane Girls' Grammar School, Brisbane Grammar School, St Aidan's Anglican Girls School, All Hallows' School, St Joseph's Gregory Terrace as well as Gold Coast schools Somerset College and Ormiston College.

Changes to MySchool have also increased the prominence of class cohorts that are improving their results over time.

Lowood State School has been among the most consistently high improving schools over recent years.

Lowood principal Wendy Deverell said the school had raised their expectations for academic results.

"A key factor to the success of our students has been the very intentional whole school approach to lifting the bar for educational outcomes," she said.

"An important part of this was changing student perceptions, from 'I can't' to 'What's Possible'. Establishing a culture that celebrates and supports a positively framed learner mindset has become our core business.

"Raising expectations across the board including academic achievement, behaviour and maximising attendance and empowering students to take accountability and ownership of their learning journey has enabled positive change and improved outcomes."

The changes reduce the number of displays of NAPLAN data, now shown over two pages as 'Student results' and 'Student progress'.

The My School information should be read in conjunction with broader information about each school and the communities they serve.