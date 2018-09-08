FINAL RIDE: The farewell cavalcade Robert Kerr would have wanted

Funeral for motorcyclist Robert Kerr - taking his last ride along side Ian Rennie on his 1929 Indian Four, the cavalcade makes its way from Nikenbah to Maryborough.

RIDING on a vintage 1929 Indian Four motorcycle along the open road and surrounded by friends is exactly how Robert Kerr would have wanted to be farewelled.

Robert's wife Gillian and dozens of his friends formed a funeral cavalcade yesterday between Bayside Memorial Gardens and Maryborough's LifeChurch where a funeral service was held to honour his life.

The 56-year-old Bidwill man was killed on August 12 when a 21-year-old driver allegedly tried to overtake 12 motorcycles lined up to turn off the centreline of a rural road by passing on the wrong side.

"He was my best friend, my lover, my rock and soul-mate," Mrs Kerr told the Chronicle earlier this week.

Mrs Kerr said she hopes Robert's tragic passing will help raise awareness for motorcyclist safety on roads.