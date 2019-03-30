Final showdown

FINALS READY: Steve Mitchell (left), Tyler Simpson, Chas Copas and Darryl Stumbras from Tinana Cricket Club ready for the Fraser Coast Cricket finals.

CRICKET: The Fraser Coast Senior Cricket competition calls stumps on their season this afternoon.

The 40 over competition finals are to be held in Maryborough, weather permitting.

In the reserve grade final minor premiers Tinana go up against Bay Power while in A grade Past Grammars do battle with Cavaliers.

This will be the first finals appearance for the Tinana club since 2012.

It has been an outstanding season for Tinana and Past Grammars with both clubs combining to help each other grow their clubs.

Tinana, one of the oldest cricket clubs in Queensland, was established in 1885. The club had some tough seasons and their existence was in jeopardy.

The club had a young inexperienced team that required experienced players' guidance and leadership.

Past Grammars were in need of younger players to come into their side as they had been an established team for many years.

The clubs agreed to work together to strengthen each team and the results show the wisdom in the strategy with both clubs finishing the season as minor premiers.

Steve Mitchell, from the Tinana club, believes the decision ensured the security of both clubs.

"It was a benefit to both clubs and the results are there for all to see,” Mitchell said.

Marty Maloney, from the Past Grammar club, agrees.

"It certainly has been successful for us both. The relationship just flows,” Maloney said.

Both clubs believe bowling has been their strength and can see no reason for that to change.

Mitchell believes credit should go to Vyvian Reinikka for his bowling this season.

"He is our oldest player and has taken 33 wickets for the season” he said.

"He is the top wicket taker in reserve grade.”

Bay Power's Trevor Schlein believes they can cause an upset in the reserve grade final.

"They are a good side and play well,” Schlein said.

"We just need to bat well and give them something to chase. We deserve to play in the final.”

Cavaliers wicket keeper, Daniel Ould knows that his team goes into the A Grade final as the underdog but believes his players can cause an upset.

"Our fielding and bowling has improved from earlier in the season,”Ould said.

"We just need each batsman to contribute and we will have a chance,” he said.

All teams are uncertain if the matches will go ahead due to the unsettled weather. It would not be the first time Fraser Coast Cricket finals have been cancelled due to weather.

If it was to occur, the higher ranked team would be declared the winner. Both finals are scheduled to start from 12.30pm.