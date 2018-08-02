FINAL STRAW: Bay businesses call for straw free Fraser Coast

THE crusade against single-use plastics has extended to some of Hervey Bay's largest licensed venues.

Plastic straws are now a thing of the past at the RSL, Bayswater and The Clubhouse Hervey Bay after the Bay's RSL marketing co-ordinator Kellie Robinson discovered the damage they caused to the environment.

The removal of plastic straws at the three venues began Wednesday morning withstaff instructed not to put them in drinks unless asked.

Ms Robinson is now asking other restaurants and venues across the Fraser Coast to join them in removing plastic straws.

"Watching the show (ABC's War on Waste) I realised we could all do a little more to help," she said.

"Monday morning I ran it past our general manger and he said 'yes' straight away."

"It's quite an easy thing to implement," she said.

"We just made signs and contacted our stockists to replace the plastic straws with paper ones.

"It's a little bit more expensive but we won't be using as many."

The unused plastic straws from the venues are being donated to local kindergartens for arts and crafts.

Although the change began Wednesday, reaction to the ban has so far has been positive.

"Staff are all saying that's great idea and we have had no negative response," Ms Robinson said.

"We all know we should be doing our bit."

"Ideally we would like to get all venues to follow us in removing plastic straws."

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said he thinks the initative is "fantastic".

"Any positive step for the environment is a good one."

The mayor said council didn't have an official stance on single-use plastics but it would be considered.

"We haven't discussed anything like that but we would definitely consider."

Plastic straws will still be available to those who request them at the bar.