Final test for school rivals

UP FOR GRABS: The Broncos Challenge trophy will go to the winner of tonight's clash. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: The day of reckoning for Xavier Catholic College and Aldridge State High School has arrived.

Fraser Coast school rugby league bragging rights for the year go on the line tonight in the open boys Broncos Challenge.

Aldridge High is seeking revenge for the 2018 result which allowed Xavier to take home the trophy.

Before then, Xavier last held the trophy in 2012.

Aldridge held the trophy in 2017 and believes it needs to return home.

Aldridge coach Terry Doneman has the team primed and ready for the match.

"The team sees this match as redemption after being beaten last year by Xavier,” Doneman said.

Doneman was not able to single out a part of the team that would lead his school to victory.

"We are strong across the park with good combinations as most of the team plays club footy together as well,” he said.

Xavier College coach Tony McQuaid is optimistic about his school's chances.

"I am pleased with the progress the team has been making over the past few weeks,” McQuaid said.

"We have lost twice to them this year but know we can beat them on the night.

"It is a big goal to win your local footy competition.”

The Xavier College team has been training at 7am each Tuesday in preparation for the Broncos Challenge and the Confraternity Carnival that will be held later in the year.

Local NRL development officer Scott Zahra believes it will be a tight tussle.

"Both teams have quality players,” Zahra said.

Former Broncos and English international player Jack Reed will be in attendance along with Broncos game development manager Paul Dyer.

"The Broncos have had a strong presence in the Wide Bay over a long time,” Dyer said.

"We have supported this competition with funding to cover sports trainers and referees along with player of the match awards.

"It will be a great night of footy, with the main game definitely a highlight.”