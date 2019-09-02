FINAL TOUCHES: $2.6M Bay park days from opening

Construction near completion - Deputy Mayor Darren Everard in the new skate park and parkour playground which will be officially unveiled on the 14th of September.

THE latest jewel in the Pialba Youth Precinct's crown is just days away from being opened.

After more than a year of construction, final touches are being put on the Esplanade's new skate park, located next to the adventure playground and Seafront Oval.

The precinct will be officially opened on September 14.

Pialba's original skate bowl was demolished to make way for the upgraded skate park, which includes a parkour area.

Councillor Darren Everard said the $2.6 million project - joint-funded by the State Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council - was "another piece in our jigsaw puzzle on the Fraser Coast” for tourists and visitors.

"It's designed to tie in with the all-abilities park, the adventure playground and WetSide, right at Seafront Oval,” Cr Everard said.

"Parkour is a sport that is very popular right across the world.

"We want people to get involved and enjoy the Fraser Coast and get the health benefits from it.”

The project is part of the council's broader Pialba Youth Precinct plan, aimed at revitalising that section of the Esplanade and creating family-friendly areas for residents and tourists.

Seafront Oval received extensive works under the project as the council replaced the stage, lighting, toilets and planted hundreds of new shrubs during landscaping.

Cr Everard said the new skate park would get kids away from their devices and enjoying the outdoors.

"Hopefully we'll get more children down here and enjoying themselves,” he said.