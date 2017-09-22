Final touches completed on $38M Fraser Coast road

FINAL touches on a major Fraser Coast road have been completed, after almost a year of construction.

The last works on the $38 million Tinana interchange were completed on Friday, with workers making the last touches on the road surface, installing guard rails and removing the temporary side track connections.

The project involved the construction of a new overpass on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, along with new traffic signals at Gympie and Iindah Rd intersections.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the project supported an estimated 118 direct jobs the life of the project.

"This project has transformed an unsafe monstrosity into a welcoming gateway to the Fraser Coast, enabling the safe movement of traffic and freight between Maryborough and the highway,” Mr O'Brien said.

"It will significantly reduce the number of congestion related crashes, and improve overall operational safety.”

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the project would help prepare the growing region for the future.