Finalists announced for Business and Tourism Awards

IN WITH A CHANCE: Maryborough State High School's FraserPop is a finalist in the Events and Events Management category. Valerie Horton

FINALISTS of the 2017 Business and Tourism Awards have been announced after judges poured over entrants in 19 categories.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said there was a strong response from first time entrants this year.

He said the categories of customer service, professional services and restaurants, cafes and hospitality attracted the most submissions.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said she was impressed with the calibre of entrants this year.

"From a judging perspective, the standard of submissions was very high and it was great to see a diversity of businesses entering,” she said.

The judging panel will include presidents of the Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro Chambers of Commerce and the chairman of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on November 3 at the Beach House Hotel.

The Best Fraser Coast Business award will be chosen from category winners and special awards will be distributed for long term achievement and hall of fame inductees.

2017 Business and Tourism Awards finalists

Accommodation

Mantra Hervey Bay

Oceans Resort and Spa Hervey Bay

The Beach Motel

Best Fraser Coast New Business

BreakOut The Room

Climate Control Systems

DSB Property Management

Caravan and Budget Accommodation

Fraser Island Retreat

GoodEnough4theBush B&B

Palace Hostel

Customer Service

First Class Accounts Fraser Coast

Maryborough RSL

Spa Botanica

Education Provider

Aldridge State High School

Maryborough State High School

Riverside Christian College

Events and Events Management

FraserPop - Maryborough State High School

Hog's Hervey Bay 100 Triathlon

Urangan State High School

Hall of Fame inductees

Aquavue Café Watersports

Fraser Explorer Tours

Health Provider

Attune Hearing

Australian Hearing

Xtreme Rejuvenation Clinic

Innovation

Classic Coatings

Hyne Timber

Urangan State High School

Marketing

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group

Mitchells Realty

Vivid Home Builders

Primary Industries and Agri-Business

Barenuts

Hard Rock Quarries

Wide Bay Seedlings

Professional Services

Elfotography

First Class Accounts Fraser Coast

Suthers George Lawyers

Restaurants, Cafes and Hospitality

Hervey Bay RSL

Maryborough RSL

The Vinyard

Retailing

AATEC

Beautiful Elegance

Elfotography

Tourism - Land Based

Bamboo Land Nursery and Parklands

BreakOut The Room

Palace Adventures

Tourism - Marine Based

Boab Boats

Tasman Venture

Trade and Manufacturing

Classic Coatings

Hyne Timber

Vivere Building

Vivid Home Builders

Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year nominees

Kodie Axelsen

Mac Buxton

Lars Olsen