Finalists announced for Business and Tourism Awards

FINALISTS of the 2017 Business and Tourism Awards have been announced after judges poured over entrants in 19 categories.
Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said there was a strong response from first time entrants this year.
He said the categories of customer service, professional services and restaurants, cafes and hospitality attracted the most submissions.
Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said she was impressed with the calibre of entrants this year.
"From a judging perspective, the standard of submissions was very high and it was great to see a diversity of businesses entering,” she said.
The judging panel will include presidents of the Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro Chambers of Commerce and the chairman of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on November 3 at the Beach House Hotel.
The Best Fraser Coast Business award will be chosen from category winners and special awards will be distributed for long term achievement and hall of fame inductees.
2017 Business and Tourism Awards finalists
Accommodation
Mantra Hervey Bay
Oceans Resort and Spa Hervey Bay
The Beach Motel
Best Fraser Coast New Business
BreakOut The Room
Climate Control Systems
DSB Property Management
Caravan and Budget Accommodation
Fraser Island Retreat
GoodEnough4theBush B&B
Palace Hostel
Customer Service
First Class Accounts Fraser Coast
Maryborough RSL
Spa Botanica
Education Provider
Aldridge State High School
Maryborough State High School
Riverside Christian College
Events and Events Management
FraserPop - Maryborough State High School
Hog's Hervey Bay 100 Triathlon
Urangan State High School
Hall of Fame inductees
Aquavue Café Watersports
Fraser Explorer Tours
Health Provider
Attune Hearing
Australian Hearing
Xtreme Rejuvenation Clinic
Innovation
Classic Coatings
Hyne Timber
Urangan State High School
Marketing
Kingfisher Bay Resort Group
Mitchells Realty
Vivid Home Builders
Primary Industries and Agri-Business
Barenuts
Hard Rock Quarries
Wide Bay Seedlings
Professional Services
Elfotography
First Class Accounts Fraser Coast
Suthers George Lawyers
Restaurants, Cafes and Hospitality
Hervey Bay RSL
Maryborough RSL
The Vinyard
Retailing
AATEC
Beautiful Elegance
Elfotography
Tourism - Land Based
Bamboo Land Nursery and Parklands
BreakOut The Room
Palace Adventures
Tourism - Marine Based
Boab Boats
Tasman Venture
Trade and Manufacturing
Classic Coatings
Hyne Timber
Vivere Building
Vivid Home Builders
Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year nominees
Kodie Axelsen
Mac Buxton
Lars Olsen