FINALLY: Tantari addresses nine-month wait and THAT post

HERVEY BAY election hopeful Adrian Tantari has responded to questions about his extraordinary wait for the Labor Party to confirm him as the city's candidate.

It comes after months of community speculation about Labor's silence and scrutiny over a social media controversy during the last election campaign.

Mr Tantari first flagged his intention to seek preselection for the seat and declared a campaign donation of $20,000 on New Year's Eve.

It was expected he would be announced as the candidate early in the year but the Labor Party maintained it had not chosen anyone for many months, even long after four-term LNP MP Ted Sorensen announced his retirement and left the seat wide open.

When the Premier's visit to the Bay in August still didn't result in an endorsement, she was asked why there was no official candidate to which her office replied it was a "matter for the party".

The word from the party at the time however was that there was still no decision.

Labor later endorsed Mr Tantari the following month.

Mr Tantari would not be drawn on why it took so long and insisted he did not feel disadvantaged by the delay.

He dismissed the suggestion certain members of the party were reluctant to see him back on the ticket because of comments which appeared under his name on his official campaign page last election attacking his One Nation rival Damian Huxham.

They read: "F*** Damian Huxam (sic)" and "F*** all you Racist Bogan Trash".

At the time Mr Tantari claimed someone had gotten into his page, that he would never say those things and that he'd told Labor headquarters he'd tightened security.

Asked about the incident on Thursday, Mr Tantari would only say "as far as I'm concerned, that's old news".

Mr Tantari also wouldn't confirm whether others had been in the running for Labor's pick this time around.

On declaring a donation before he was officially announced, Mr Tantari admitted he'd expressed interest that he would want to continue after his previous tilt.

"But we're a democratic party," he said.

"There's a process to take place and I'm more than willing to sit through that process and wait for the party to make the determination on who the candidate was.

"I'm the candidate now and I'm in the field working hard to make sure the Palaszczuk Government is re-elected."

"All donations have been declared as per the requirements of the ECQ.

"Like all candidates, election campaigns are expensive.

"Those donations go towards the campaign, leaflets, materials, that kind of thing.

This week the Chronicle revealed all the donations given to Fraser Coast candidates so far, as listed on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

Senator Anthony Chisholm, who was this week campaigning alongside Mr Tantari, said instead of focusing on donations made to Mr Tantari, which had been declared, scrutiny should be paid to a fundraiser held by his LNP opponent, Steve Coleman.

"They have not admitted who was there," he said.

"Mr Coleman should be the one who should come forward and say who attended that and how much they paid and were any property developers at that dinner as well.

"Those are the questions Mr Coleman should be answering."

A small, private dinner with LNP supporters was said to have been held at Mr Coleman's Esplanade restaurant, on Sunday night. (Full story here)

Asked whether property developers attended the dinner, Mr Coleman dismissed that as "all rumours that started up by the opposition who were just trying to start a story out of nothing".

An LNP spokesman told the Chronicle it was a fundraising event but did not disclose the number of people in attendance or how much was raised.

The State Opposition was also asked whether a 'well known senator' did attend and which cabinet ministers, if any, appeared in a live cross to which the spokesman replied "it was a private event".

They also did not confirm if the people who attended the smaller event paid the $2500 as outlined on the original invitation but said "all donations above the donation threshold will be disclosed to the ECQ as required by law".