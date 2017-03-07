Finals-bound Australs bounce back in big bonus point win

CLINTON Hansen labelled his 33 runs for Australs as being good for his self-esteem but it seems the captain undersold his Fraser Coast Cricket efforts.

Hansen top-scored as the Maryborough club secured a big bonus point over Bushrangers and cemented its place in the finals.

Not only did he set the pace with the bat, but his 0-11 from eight overs - an incredible economy rate of 1.375 - helped his teammates dismiss Bushrangers for 126. Australs reached the total in 29.5 overs.

Matthew Rook's statistics benefited most from the dominant display as he finished with 5-17 from 7.5 overs, though Hansen lauded the efforts of fellow bowlers Matt Adams (1-21) and Troy Beckton (1-21).

"This was very important for us. We really needed to bounce back after being humiliated by Past Grammars last week so it's very satisfying,” he said.

"We had to put a good bowling and fielding performance together which we did, then backed it up with the bat.

"It was nice to contribute (to the successful run chase). It's been a lean summer for me so it was important for my self-esteem,” he added with a laugh.