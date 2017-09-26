33°
Finals game a 'dream come true' for Bay Cowboy's fan

FOOTY FEVER: Watching the Cowboys play in the Grand Final next Sunday is a dream come true for massive Cowboys fan Steven Bell. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

FOR Steven Bell, watching the Cowboys take on Melbourne Storm is a dream come true.

But to make it even better, he's off to Sydney this Sunday to watch the historic clash, having never anticipated he would end up cheering on his favourite team when he booked the tickets.

Bell said it was the "icing on the cake" they made the finals from Sunday's nail-biting match.

Who do you think will win the NRL Grand Final?

The mad Cowboys fan has been a fan of the team since they started in 1995, having cheered them on through their struggles and triumphs.

"It's something I've always wanted to do; to see them live," Bell said.

"It's the first time I'm seeing my team play live.

"They're Queenslanders, I love they way they never give up, and the supporters are unbelievable."

 

During their last match against the Roosters, he had a tear in his eye.

"It's unbelievable; to be such underdogs and to be ruled out of all the finals, then come through and beat three of the four top teams is mind-blowing," he said.

"As soon as the Cowboys made the Roosters turn the ball over, you could see in their face they had it wrapped up."

As soon as the match was over, his whole street knew the outcome of the match from Bell's cheering.

Footy forms a key part not only in Bell's life but in his household too, with his partner and two children also massive Cowboys fans.

The team will attempt to create history by becoming the first side from outside the top four to win the premiership in the NRL era.

