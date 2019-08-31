Menu
AFL ball
AFL ball Aidan Cureton
AFL

Finals game schedule - times for today's Wide Bay AFL games

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
31st Aug 2019 12:01 AM
AFL: The Wide Bay AFL season comes to an end today, with the playing of five grand finals at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard believes the day will provide quality AFL across all matches.

"All five matches will be close and it is shaping up as a great day for AFL,” he said.

Stothard congratulated all teams on successful seasons and for making the grand finals.

GRAND FINALS

9am: Under-12 - Hervey Bay Bombers v Across the Waves Eagles

10.45am: Under 14 - Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power

12.30pm: Under 16 Hervey Bay Bombers v Across the Waves Eagles

2.45 pm: Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power

5pm: Bay Power v Hervey Bay Bombers

Fraser Coast Chronicle

