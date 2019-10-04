FINALS SCHEDULE: Last day of the Joeys Mini World Cup

THROUGH TO THE FINAL: Alex Barnden (orange) representing Holland who will play in the u14 Grand Final.

THROUGH TO THE FINAL: Alex Barnden (orange) representing Holland who will play in the u14 Grand Final. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: Five days of football action will come to end this afternoon at the Fraser Coast Recreation and Sport Precinct.

Event Director Heinrich Haussler is proud of the commitment the players, officials and coaches have made to this year's tournament.

"I just want to congratulate all of the people involved, it has been an outstanding tournament,” he said.

Finals in the under 14, 16, 18 and women will be held to crown the winners of the tournament.

In the under 14 final Holland (Buccaneers u14) will face off against Germany (Toowoomba Grammar C) at 2pm on field one.

Under 16 finalists are yet to be determined with play-off matches to be held during the day.

The final will be held at 4pm on field two.

In the women's division Australia (Sunshine Coast) will battle France (Chinchilla Honey Bears) for championship glory.

The match will be held on field three at 4pm.

It will be France (Toowoomba Grammar A) and Germany (Bluebirds United FC) in the under 18 World Cup final to be played on field one at 5pm.

World Cup presentations will be held at the end of the matches.