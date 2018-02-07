ALL GREEN: The Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee need the public's help.

A SCIENCE program to learn more about frogs in the Mary River catchment is seeking help from the community.

The Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee is leading the program to learn about how frogs are responding to changes in the environment.

MRCCC catchment officer Eva Ford said they have enlisted the help of the community due to the size of the Mary River Catchment.

"We are looking for individuals, families and groups to get involved in finding frogs during the month of February," Ms Ford said.

"The more we know about where frogs are, the more we can manage their habitats and environment.

"The program encourages people to get outside, find frogs and contribute their records so we can all ensure frogs have a better future."

Ms Ford said the Mary River catchment is home to about 40 frog species, including the endangered giant barred frog, one of the largest frogs in Australia, and the cascade tree frog, a rainforest stream specialist.

"Frogs are a vital component of ecosystems and are easily affected by changes in the air, water and land," she said.

"Collecting data on their whereabouts and the habitats they utilise, and engaging the wider community to get out there and really look at their environment are two of the main aims of Find a Frog in February.

"Initially we are aiming for 1000 sightings, if it's a good season for frog activity, we can easily find more."

She said the MRCCC will identify frogs people encounter from photographs, recordings of phone calls or good descriptions recorded on provided data sheets.

"We need the information on the data sheets to be reliable so it can be used with great certainty," she said.

"Just recently, the Australian Museum launched their new frog identification application, which is an excellent tool to help with frog identification with photos, calls and habitat needs."

The Frog Finders Guide and data sheet can be downloaded from mrccc.org.au/find-a-frog-in-february-citizen-science/.