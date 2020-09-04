‘Find another spot’: MP says surf ranch must move

Member for Ninderry has support calls for the State Government to work with developers of the proposed Coolum West surf ranch to find a "more suitable" location. Photo: Patrick Woods/Supplied

A Sunshine Coast MP has supported calls for a proposed $1.2 billion surf ranch and development to be moved to a more "suitable" location.

Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie told the Daily he had requested more information from Sunshine Coast Council regarding World Surf League's proposed wave pool project at Coolum West.

Mr Purdie has met with the developers and local community groups, including Development Watch, but said he needed more information regarding the project before he could make his stance clear.

"Development Watch and other community groups have raised their legitimate concerns about flooding and about the environment, and I share their concerns," he said.

"I'm also concerned about over development and congestion."

He said he supported calls for the State Government and Sunshine Coast Council to work with World Surf League to find another site for the project.

"I share the concerns with the community about the flooding, environment, over development and how that would impact our already congested road network," Mr Purdie said.

"But on the flip side the wave park does tick a lot of boxes … and I understand that the council and the State Government are working together to look for a better site, and I encourage those negotiations."

The project, on a 510ha site, is set to include a luxury eco-lodge, event and training facilities, tourism accommodation, retail, dining, a school, public waterways and a residential development of up to 1500 homes, along with the wave pool.

It's been touted to create more than 10,000 jobs, while more than 75 per cent of the site was to be returned as public open space.