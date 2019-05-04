Find confidence with international group

WOULD you like to have the confidence to talk in a crowd, making that wedding speech or just ask your boss for a raise?

Toastmasters can help.

There are a lot of myths surrounding the international group, according to vice-president of education G'Day Toastmasters Club Marjory Hansen.

"Even with regular advertising many people have a misunderstanding of what Toastmasters do at their meetings," Ms Hansen said.

"Some think we make a lot of toasts with wine as you would at a special occasion. Others think we must eat a lot of toast and no we don't eat a lot of toast... not at a meeting anyway."

She said what was true is that you can learn to make a toast or speech for a special occasion through the Toastmasters program.

"Some people come along to learn how to structure a speech for a special occasion such as the father of the bride, or the groom to perfect their speech for a wedding," she said.

"We can teach you how to start your speech with impact, hold your audience attention with a well structured speech including a little humour and how to finish your speech leaving your audience on a high.

"Not everyone needs to make a wedding speech.

"In life there are many times we need to feel confident to give our opinion or speak up."

Ms Hansen said meetings were filled with people who have come along for many personal reasons.

"We understand when you begin as a new member that you may feel a little shy or lacking in self confidence," she said.

"Our understanding comes from having experienced all those same feelings at sometime.

"We become very supportive and an encouraging audience for you."

The G'Day Toastmasters Club meet at 12.30pm at the Door of Hope, Kent St, Maryborough every second and fourth Friday of each month. Phone Ms Hansen on 0428889499.

The Open House meet will be held May 10.