Find out about crimes happening in your street

POLICE have shared details of crimes that have been committed across the Fraser Coast.

Scarness

Bicycle stealing

Between 1.30pm and 3.50pm on July 20 unknown offenders have attended the location on the Esplanade and cut locks to steal two pushbikes from the storage area.

Wondunna

Break and enter

Between 11pm and 11.10pm on July 20 unknown offenders have gained entry to the canteen area in Doolong Rd South and have stolen cash and food/drink items.

Torbanlea

Break and enter

Between 2pm on July 20 and 4am on July 21 unknown offenders have smashed a window and gained entry to the building at Robertson St, rummaging through the store and stealing some property.

Stealing motor vehicle

Between 8pm on July 19 and 10am on July 20 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was at the Robertson St property and have stolen the vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2007 beige coloured Hyundai Accent with the registration number 616YLP.

Granville

Stealing motor vehicle

Between July 8 and July 18 unknown offenders have stolen a 2012 TATA Xenon vehicle, which was silver in colour. it was locked and secured at Stuart Ct at the time.

The registration number is 538SBJ.

Granville

Steal from vehicle

Between July 18 and July 19 unknown offenders have removed the front and rear number plates from the vehicle, which was parked in Holme St.

The registration number was 278ZHL

Dundowran

Stealing

Between July 10 and July 17, unknown offenders have attended the Russell Ct address and have stolen a wallet containing cash.

Pialba

Stealing

Between 2.35am and 8am on July 17 unknown offenders have stolen items from the annex area of the caravan on the Esplande.

Point Vernon

Stealing

Between July 16 and July 17 unknown offenders have gained entry to the pergola area at a Corser St property and stole a pink and purple mongoose bicycle

Urangan

Steal from vehicle

Between 11am on July 16 and 6am on July 17 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was secured at Shell St the time and stolen a wallet containing cash and personal items.

Steal from vehicle

Between 2pm on July 22 and 10am on July 23 unknown offenders have gained entry to the underneath part of the Hibiscus St dwelling, and then gained entry to the vehicle. It is unknown if any property stolen.

Torquay

Wilful damage

About 12.49am on July 17 unknown offenders have driven into the bins and side fence of the Bideford St property, causing damage.

Wilful damage

At about 1am on July 21 unknown offenders have used glass bottles to smash windows of the Truro St dwelling. No entry was gained.

Wilful damage

Between July 21 and July 22 unknown persons have gained entry to the Urangan St dwelling, smashing a window and then causing damage inside.

Urraween

Wilful damage

Between 10pm on July 16 and 8am on July 17 unknown offenders have used an object to cause damage to the roller door to the garage in Munro St.