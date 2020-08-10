Menu
Crime

Find out about crimes happening in your street

Carlie Walker
10th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
IS YOUR street on the list?

Here's a list of crimes that have happened over the past week on the Fraser Coast.

Urangan

Break and enter

Between 9.30pm on August 1 and 6am on August 2, unknown offenders have gained entry to the motel room on Elizabeth St and have stolen a handbag containing personal items, purse and phone.

Break and enter

Between 6.30pm and 7pm on August 3 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and stolen a laptop.

Pialba

Wilful damage

Between 6pm on July 31 and 7.45am on August 1 unknown offenders have used an object to smash a glass door to the Islander Rd business, however no entry was gained.

Maryborough

Wilful damage

Between 6.30pm on July 31 and 8am on August 2 unknown offenders have used an object to smash the window to the Adelaide St business, no entry gained.

Kawungan

Wilful damage

Between 11am and 4pm on June 2 unknown offenders have caused damage to the grounds of the Grevillea St property by smashing bottles and other objects.

Toogoom

Break and enter

Between August 1 and August 4 unknown offenders have used an implement to attempt to gain entry to a caravan which was on the Mark Ave property.

They have caused damage to the window, but no entry was gained.

Craignish

Break and enter

Between August 1 and August 5 unknown offenders have gained entry to the Odna St dwelling via damaging a door and then once inside have rummaged through and stolen property.

Urraween

Bicycle stealing

Between 4.50pm and 5.10pm on August 5 unknown offenders have attended the bicycle racks at the Central Ave shopping centre and have stolen the bicycle which was a Goldcross Mountain Bike.

